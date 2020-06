Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Conveniently located in central Peachtree City in a desirable neighborhood. Meticulously maintained & updated. Move right in! The owner will leave the furniture or remove. Tenants choice! Terrace level is professionally fjinished. Fourth bedroom has no egress window. Close to Amazon, Atlanta, Fayette Piedmont Hospital, shopping and dining. No smoking or pets allowed. A credit report is required.