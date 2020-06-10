114 Clarin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and Bright Peachtree City rental available now! Very clean and extremely well maintained in a prime location. This home is fantastic with lots of windows, large bedrooms, additional storage off back of home, screened back porch as well as spacious fenced yard. Tons of storage space. Huge master with updated master bath. Starr's Mill schools. Rent includes washer, dryer, refrigerator, lawn maintenance and pest control. Short golf cart ride to Kroger, the park and schools! Owner/Agent.