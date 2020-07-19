All apartments in Peachtree City
110 Crown Court
110 Crown Court

110 Crown Court · No Longer Available
Location

110 Crown Court, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Luxury home in Cardiff Park with beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan, high ceilings and plantation shutters! Spacious foyer entry. Gourmet kitchen with supplemental hammered steel sink and a large serving island for easy traffic flow when entertaining. Eating areas include a Formal Dining Room and a Breakfast Area. Master on the main with spa bathroom plus a 2nd bedroom (or office) on the main with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Laundry room with granite countertops including counter space for folding + custom cabinets on 2 walls. Low maintenance yard with private patio. Ceiling & Patio speakers. Move-in ready!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Crown Court have any available units?
110 Crown Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 110 Crown Court have?
Some of 110 Crown Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Crown Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 Crown Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Crown Court pet-friendly?
No, 110 Crown Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree City.
Does 110 Crown Court offer parking?
No, 110 Crown Court does not offer parking.
Does 110 Crown Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Crown Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Crown Court have a pool?
No, 110 Crown Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 Crown Court have accessible units?
No, 110 Crown Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Crown Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Crown Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Crown Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Crown Court does not have units with air conditioning.
