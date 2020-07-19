110 Crown Court

Amenities

Luxury home in Cardiff Park with beautiful hardwood floors, open floor plan, high ceilings and plantation shutters! Spacious foyer entry. Gourmet kitchen with supplemental hammered steel sink and a large serving island for easy traffic flow when entertaining. Eating areas include a Formal Dining Room and a Breakfast Area. Master on the main with spa bathroom plus a 2nd bedroom (or office) on the main with full bath. 2 bedrooms up with Jack and Jill bath. Laundry room with granite countertops including counter space for folding + custom cabinets on 2 walls. Low maintenance yard with private patio. Ceiling & Patio speakers. Move-in ready!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.