Amenities

pet friendly playground fireplace

Peachtree City 104 Timber Walk- 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - This Two Story Home Features A Great Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room And Eat In Kitchen On The Main Level. Upstairs Is The Master Suite And Three Additional Bedrooms And Hall Bathroom. Close To Shopping And Schools, Easy Access To The Interstate. Walk To Lake Peachtree And The Playground.



******EVERYONE OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT SEPARATE APP!****

-You must pay the $35.00 fee to get processed ($35.00 covers the first applicant each additional is $20.00 you have to call to pay the additional ones)

-If you can't attach your proof of income or other please email or fax these in as we need them to process your application.



How to Qualify:

1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly



2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)



3. Have proof of income



4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App



5. $35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers the first applicant and any additional applicants the fee is $20.00 anyone over 18 must submit a separate application.



We do not accept section 8



Pet deposit starting at 200-400



Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet



We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:

Pit Bulls & Stafford-shire Terriers

Doberman Pincers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Chows

Great Danes

Presa Canarios

Akitas

Alaskan Malamutes

Siberian Huskies

Wolf-hybrids



(RLNE4837295)