Peachtree City, GA
104 Timber Walk
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

104 Timber Walk

104 Timber Wk · No Longer Available
Location

104 Timber Wk, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Peachtree City 104 Timber Walk- 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - This Two Story Home Features A Great Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room And Eat In Kitchen On The Main Level. Upstairs Is The Master Suite And Three Additional Bedrooms And Hall Bathroom. Close To Shopping And Schools, Easy Access To The Interstate. Walk To Lake Peachtree And The Playground.

******EVERYONE OVER 18 MUST SUBMIT SEPARATE APP!****
-You must pay the $35.00 fee to get processed ($35.00 covers the first applicant each additional is $20.00 you have to call to pay the additional ones)
-If you can't attach your proof of income or other please email or fax these in as we need them to process your application.

How to Qualify:
1. Make 3x's the amount of rent monthly

2. Have rental history (if not doesn't mean you aren't qualified we may require a higher deposit)

3. Have proof of income

4. Be ready to move within a two week time frame we will only hold a house for 2 weeks with deposit and approved App

5. $35 dollar app fee is non refundable but covers the first applicant and any additional applicants the fee is $20.00 anyone over 18 must submit a separate application.

We do not accept section 8

Pet deposit starting at 200-400

Pet rent is 25.00 per month per pet

We do not accept the following dog breeds or any mix of them:
Pit Bulls & Stafford-shire Terriers
Doberman Pincers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Chows
Great Danes
Presa Canarios
Akitas
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies
Wolf-hybrids

(RLNE4837295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

