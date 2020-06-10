103 Quail Run

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent area of Peachtree City. Vaulted LR/ DR with fireplace & looks out to private fenced backyard. Kitchen includes stove, built-in micro & DW, 2 car garage with auto openers. Carpet & laminate hardwood floors in living areas. A well maintained home on a quiet cul de sac road. Close to shopping, restaurants & wonderful PTC amenities, Three Ponds, Amphitheater, Lake Peachtree etc by cart path or drive. And some of the best schools around! Braelinn, Rising Star & Starrs Mill. Agents please call office or agents for appointments. No lock box - key in the office