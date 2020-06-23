1015 Patina Point

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Ranch home with bonus room includes like new kitchen & master bath with granite counter tops. Hardwood throughout with vaulted ceilings and stackstone fireplace. Well sought McIntosh school district on a Swim/Tennis community right on Lake McIntosh. Available 2-15.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



