Peachtree City, GA
1015 Patina Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1015 Patina Point

1015 Patina Point · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Patina Point, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Ranch home with bonus room includes like new kitchen & master bath with granite counter tops. Hardwood throughout with vaulted ceilings and stackstone fireplace. Well sought McIntosh school district on a Swim/Tennis community right on Lake McIntosh. Available 2-15.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Patina Point have any available units?
1015 Patina Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree City, GA.
What amenities does 1015 Patina Point have?
Some of 1015 Patina Point's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Patina Point currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Patina Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Patina Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Patina Point is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Patina Point offer parking?
No, 1015 Patina Point does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Patina Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Patina Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Patina Point have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Patina Point has a pool.
Does 1015 Patina Point have accessible units?
No, 1015 Patina Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Patina Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Patina Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Patina Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 Patina Point does not have units with air conditioning.
