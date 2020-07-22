7777 Nebo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch house has a cute kitchen and a large living area. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors.



Rental Information:

Rent - $925

Security deposit - $925

Utilities - Resident pays all utilities

Lease Length – 12 months

1 pet limit. Pet increase does apply.



Rental Details:

Washer and Dryer hookups

Fridge/stove/dishwasher



Leasing Information:



All intended occupants over 18yrs of age must furnish positive ID (i.e. Drivers license). Applications are approved upon review of credit report, verification of income (3x rent), verification of rental history.



Call Danylle Alarcon at 701-290-9247 for more information!