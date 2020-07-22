All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 7777 Nebo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
7777 Nebo Road
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:43 AM

7777 Nebo Road

7777 Nebo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7777 Nebo Road, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch house has a cute kitchen and a large living area. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Lots of natural light and beautiful wood floors.

Rental Information:
Rent - $925
Security deposit - $925
Utilities - Resident pays all utilities
Lease Length – 12 months
1 pet limit. Pet increase does apply.

Rental Details:
Washer and Dryer hookups
Fridge/stove/dishwasher

Leasing Information:

All intended occupants over 18yrs of age must furnish positive ID (i.e. Drivers license). Applications are approved upon review of credit report, verification of income (3x rent), verification of rental history.

Call Danylle Alarcon at 701-290-9247 for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 Nebo Road have any available units?
7777 Nebo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 7777 Nebo Road have?
Some of 7777 Nebo Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 Nebo Road currently offering any rent specials?
7777 Nebo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 Nebo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7777 Nebo Road is pet friendly.
Does 7777 Nebo Road offer parking?
No, 7777 Nebo Road does not offer parking.
Does 7777 Nebo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7777 Nebo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 Nebo Road have a pool?
No, 7777 Nebo Road does not have a pool.
Does 7777 Nebo Road have accessible units?
No, 7777 Nebo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 Nebo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7777 Nebo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7777 Nebo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7777 Nebo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College