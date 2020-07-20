All apartments in Paulding County
567 Blackberry Run Trail
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

567 Blackberry Run Trail

567 Blackberry Run Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

567 Blackberry Run Trail, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, tile backsplash, large eat-in area all overlooking over-sized fireside family room. Master on main as well as a large Master upstairs with a Huge Bonus room that could double as a 5th bedroom, walk-out attic storage, extended patio off back

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have any available units?
567 Blackberry Run Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have?
Some of 567 Blackberry Run Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Blackberry Run Trail currently offering any rent specials?
567 Blackberry Run Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Blackberry Run Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 567 Blackberry Run Trail is pet friendly.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail offer parking?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not offer parking.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have a pool?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not have a pool.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have accessible units?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 567 Blackberry Run Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 567 Blackberry Run Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
