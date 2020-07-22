All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 516 Woodbridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
516 Woodbridge Road
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:40 AM

516 Woodbridge Road

516 Woodbridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

516 Woodbridge Dr, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful split level with laminate flooring and granite kitchen countertops. New vanities in baths and new light fixtures through out. The fourth bedroom and bath in the finished basement and a laundry room off the hallway. The fourth bedroom is very large and if not needed for a bedroom , could be a great game room or bonus room. The garage is large and has lots of extra room for storage. The back deck is a great place to relax off the kitchen and dining room . This home qualifies for the Home Partnership program. Rent to own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Woodbridge Road have any available units?
516 Woodbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 516 Woodbridge Road have?
Some of 516 Woodbridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Woodbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
516 Woodbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Woodbridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 516 Woodbridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 516 Woodbridge Road offers parking.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Woodbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road have a pool?
No, 516 Woodbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 516 Woodbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Woodbridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Woodbridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 516 Woodbridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College