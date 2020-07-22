516 Woodbridge Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Beautiful split level with laminate flooring and granite kitchen countertops. New vanities in baths and new light fixtures through out. The fourth bedroom and bath in the finished basement and a laundry room off the hallway. The fourth bedroom is very large and if not needed for a bedroom , could be a great game room or bonus room. The garage is large and has lots of extra room for storage. The back deck is a great place to relax off the kitchen and dining room . This home qualifies for the Home Partnership program. Rent to own.