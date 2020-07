Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Lake lot!!! Gorgeous home on private lake lot is move in ready! 4 large bedrooms & 2.5 baths, huge kitchen w/island, large family room, spacious dining room, basement to finish as you please, and more. Open, spacious floorplan with upgrades galore! Beautiful hardwoods on main floor. Expanded back deck overlooks private wooded lot on lake, complete with a firepit! Must see before its gone, because it won't last long!