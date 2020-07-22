351 Arrowhead Dr

Amenities
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738
Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20. This neighborhood is family friendly offering an amenity area which includes a pool and playground area perfect for families. Dining room, All bedrooms & laundry room upstairs. This house has been updated with new flooring, new carpet & fresh paint. Small yard to mow, 2 car garage, gas fireplace. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Credit check & background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236738
Property Id 236738
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5760406)