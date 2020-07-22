All apartments in Paulding County
351 Arrowhead Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

351 Arrowhead Dr

351 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738

Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20. This neighborhood is family friendly offering an amenity area which includes a pool and playground area perfect for families. Dining room, All bedrooms & laundry room upstairs. This house has been updated with new flooring, new carpet & fresh paint. Small yard to mow, 2 car garage, gas fireplace. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Credit check & background check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236738
Property Id 236738

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have any available units?
351 Arrowhead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 351 Arrowhead Dr have?
Some of 351 Arrowhead Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Arrowhead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
351 Arrowhead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Arrowhead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 351 Arrowhead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr offer parking?
Yes, 351 Arrowhead Dr offers parking.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Arrowhead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have a pool?
Yes, 351 Arrowhead Dr has a pool.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have accessible units?
No, 351 Arrowhead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 Arrowhead Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 Arrowhead Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 Arrowhead Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
