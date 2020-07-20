All apartments in Paulding County
343 Gail Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

343 Gail Street

343 Gail Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 Gail Street, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Spacious Spanish Villa ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Large, approximately 3200 sq ft home (incl finished basement) with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, sun room, huge game room / den, and formal dining room! Basement suite with private entrance. New carpet throughout the main floor. Private Lot with a 2 Car garage. 2-level deck for enjoying the serene outdoors. Large, semi-private backyard. Convenient location minutes from Hiram shopping and restaurants! Note: One of the owners is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Gail Street have any available units?
343 Gail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 343 Gail Street have?
Some of 343 Gail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Gail Street currently offering any rent specials?
343 Gail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Gail Street pet-friendly?
No, 343 Gail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 343 Gail Street offer parking?
Yes, 343 Gail Street offers parking.
Does 343 Gail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Gail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Gail Street have a pool?
No, 343 Gail Street does not have a pool.
Does 343 Gail Street have accessible units?
No, 343 Gail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Gail Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 343 Gail Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Gail Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Gail Street does not have units with air conditioning.
