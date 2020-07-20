343 Gail Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious Spanish Villa ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Large, approximately 3200 sq ft home (incl finished basement) with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, 2 kitchens, sun room, huge game room / den, and formal dining room! Basement suite with private entrance. New carpet throughout the main floor. Private Lot with a 2 Car garage. 2-level deck for enjoying the serene outdoors. Large, semi-private backyard. Convenient location minutes from Hiram shopping and restaurants! Note: One of the owners is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Georgia.