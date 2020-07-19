312 Dorys Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Tired of waiting for that exquisite rental...wait no more! Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath in a covenant protected community. Hardwood floors, granite counters, wine cooler in kit open to elegant living room, sun room/media room, bedroom & full bath on main are just a few of the features. Luxurious master suite & bathroom along with 3 additional bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Outside lose yourself in the back yard great for entertaining w/ oversized deck, covered deck, & elegant landscaping w/ fountain. Call for your appointment to view today!