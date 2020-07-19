All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Dorys Way

312 Dorys Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

312 Dorys Way, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Tired of waiting for that exquisite rental...wait no more! Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath in a covenant protected community. Hardwood floors, granite counters, wine cooler in kit open to elegant living room, sun room/media room, bedroom & full bath on main are just a few of the features. Luxurious master suite & bathroom along with 3 additional bedrooms and a bath upstairs. Outside lose yourself in the back yard great for entertaining w/ oversized deck, covered deck, & elegant landscaping w/ fountain. Call for your appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Dorys Way have any available units?
312 Dorys Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 312 Dorys Way have?
Some of 312 Dorys Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Dorys Way currently offering any rent specials?
312 Dorys Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Dorys Way pet-friendly?
No, 312 Dorys Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 312 Dorys Way offer parking?
Yes, 312 Dorys Way offers parking.
Does 312 Dorys Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Dorys Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Dorys Way have a pool?
No, 312 Dorys Way does not have a pool.
Does 312 Dorys Way have accessible units?
No, 312 Dorys Way does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Dorys Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Dorys Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Dorys Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Dorys Way does not have units with air conditioning.
