307 Fieldstone Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

A beautiful home available in a master planned community. SS appliances. Washer and dryer included. One bedroom on main. Sep dining room. Two lounge decks (one off kitchen and other off basement) Rocking chair front porch. Full unfinished basement. A 13 acre amenities park, including a swim/kids splash park and Olympic size for adults. Tennis courts, sidewalks and walking/golf cart trails. Close to everything. Highly rated schools. Qualifications: NO SMOKING. Pets okay with $50 mo fee. Must make 3 times the rent, supply credit report, criminal report & 2 mo. pay stubs. Min 2 yr lease.