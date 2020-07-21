All apartments in Paulding County
307 Fieldstone Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

307 Fieldstone Ln

307 Fieldstone Ln · No Longer Available
Location

307 Fieldstone Ln, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
A beautiful home available in a master planned community. SS appliances. Washer and dryer included. One bedroom on main. Sep dining room. Two lounge decks (one off kitchen and other off basement) Rocking chair front porch. Full unfinished basement. A 13 acre amenities park, including a swim/kids splash park and Olympic size for adults. Tennis courts, sidewalks and walking/golf cart trails. Close to everything. Highly rated schools. Qualifications: NO SMOKING. Pets okay with $50 mo fee. Must make 3 times the rent, supply credit report, criminal report & 2 mo. pay stubs. Min 2 yr lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have any available units?
307 Fieldstone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 307 Fieldstone Ln have?
Some of 307 Fieldstone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Fieldstone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
307 Fieldstone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Fieldstone Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Fieldstone Ln is pet friendly.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 307 Fieldstone Ln offers parking.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Fieldstone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have a pool?
Yes, 307 Fieldstone Ln has a pool.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have accessible units?
No, 307 Fieldstone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Fieldstone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Fieldstone Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Fieldstone Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
