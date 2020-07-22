255 Dublin Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home!



The Macland Township community is located outside the heart of Dallas, Georgia, featuring newly built homes on freshly sodded lots. This community is near several grocery stores such as Kroger, ALDI and Sam’s Club. This community also neighbors home good stores such as Home Depot, Best Buy, and Target. Dwellers of this community will also have the comfort knowing they live within driving distance of the newly constructed WellStar hospital. Come out and visit one of these new homes at your convenience.



Directions from Atlanta: Travel North on I-75 and take the exit for Hwy 120 heading West. Continue until you intersect with Macland Rd and take a right. Follow that road until you see Macland Township Rd on your right where a ResiBuilt home is waiting for you!



Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The Grantview is a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home. This pet friendly home has over 2,300 sq/ft of living space with a two-car garage. ResiBuilt Homes include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, blinds throughout the home, large closets and durable Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. To find more information visit our website at Resibuilt.com or click Available Homes & Apply Here! and see how easy it is!



As you search for your next home beware of fraudulent rental postings. We work in tandem with a professional property management company, WRIPM, who treats each client equally with dignity and respect. If you feel that someone other than ResiBuilt Homes or WRIPM is trying to lease one of our properties to you, please contact ResiBuilt directly at leasing@resibuilt.com or call 470-202-9880 to speak with one of our leasing specialists. Happy home hunting :-D

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.