Paulding County, GA
159 Baywood Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

159 Baywood Way

159 Baywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

159 Baywood Way, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Lease to Own Home... (video tour) - Lease to own home 3 year lease term

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: WWW.GOTOURHOME.COM

This is one of our "Homes for Rent Atlanta" located at 159 Baywood Way, Hiram, GA 30141 that is just waiting for you! It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home is freshly painted and it also comes with nice high ceilings, lovely fixtures, and windows that let in plenty of natural light. There is a spacious living room, a sunken family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with nice black appliances and oak cabinets, a breakfast area, a formal dining room, and a 2-car garage. Call us now, "Homes for Rent Atlanta" like this should be on your viewing list of homes to rent!

(RLNE2425167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Baywood Way have any available units?
159 Baywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 159 Baywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
159 Baywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Baywood Way pet-friendly?
No, 159 Baywood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 159 Baywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 159 Baywood Way offers parking.
Does 159 Baywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Baywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Baywood Way have a pool?
No, 159 Baywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 159 Baywood Way have accessible units?
No, 159 Baywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Baywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Baywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Baywood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Baywood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
