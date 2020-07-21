Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lease to Own Home... (video tour) - Lease to own home 3 year lease term



This is one of our "Homes for Rent Atlanta" located at 159 Baywood Way, Hiram, GA 30141 that is just waiting for you! It features 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This home is freshly painted and it also comes with nice high ceilings, lovely fixtures, and windows that let in plenty of natural light. There is a spacious living room, a sunken family room with a fireplace, a kitchen with nice black appliances and oak cabinets, a breakfast area, a formal dining room, and a 2-car garage. Call us now, "Homes for Rent Atlanta" like this should be on your viewing list of homes to rent!



