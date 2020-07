Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home features a rocking chair front porch, rear back deck, Family room with cozy stone fireplace and an eat in kitchen which is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The master suite features an en suite bathroom. On the other side of the home you will find 2 guest bedrooms and a guest bathroom. Don't miss out on this great home. **18 month lease only**