12 Finn Way

Paulding County Rental - Gorgeous well maintained home in Dallas. This home features master on the main with vaulted ceiling, double sink, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet in the master bath, separate dining room, 2 story family room with lots of natural light, double sided gas log fireplace, eat in kitchen with built in desk, granite counter tops & stainless appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with full bath, HUGE unfinished basement with plenty of storage space, on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac, and minutes form shopping and restaurants. Managed by a local Property Management Company.



(RLNE5881506)