Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

110 Pooles Bend Way

110 Pooles Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

110 Pooles Bend Way, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Honey, please stop the car! This Cul-De-Sac Traditional Home offers plenty of space inside and out. The Main level has hardwood floors, an open concept where Living/Family flows into the Dining Room. The Kitchen features granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and tile flooring. The Master Bedroom is on main level w/granite dual-vanity, separate shower/soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Two large bedrooms upstairs and a full bathroom with double vanity. The finished basement features ample space; Bedroom or Rec room. The rear deck over looks large fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have any available units?
110 Pooles Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 110 Pooles Bend Way have?
Some of 110 Pooles Bend Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Pooles Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Pooles Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Pooles Bend Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 Pooles Bend Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way offer parking?
Yes, 110 Pooles Bend Way offers parking.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Pooles Bend Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have a pool?
Yes, 110 Pooles Bend Way has a pool.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Pooles Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Pooles Bend Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Pooles Bend Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Pooles Bend Way does not have units with air conditioning.
