All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2740 Williamsburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2740 Williamsburg Drive
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

2740 Williamsburg Drive

2740 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2740 Williamsburg Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Decatur Georgia! Listing managed by Clyde Brigman

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have any available units?
2740 Williamsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2740 Williamsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2740 Williamsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 Williamsburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive offer parking?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 Williamsburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College