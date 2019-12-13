All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2610 Preston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2610 Preston Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

2610 Preston Drive

2610 Preston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2610 Preston Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**Move-in by 12/31, receive a FREE FLAT SCREEN TV and your second full month of rent free with a 13 month lease!** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Preston Drive have any available units?
2610 Preston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2610 Preston Drive have?
Some of 2610 Preston Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Preston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Preston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Preston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Preston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2610 Preston Drive offer parking?
No, 2610 Preston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Preston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Preston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Preston Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Preston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Preston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Preston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Preston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Preston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Preston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Preston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPanthersville 3 Bedroom Apartments
Panthersville Apartments with Balconies
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GACarrollton, GAWinder, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GA
Tyrone, GABelvedere Park, GAExperiment, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College