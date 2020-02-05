All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2165 Clanton Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2165 Clanton Terrace
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

2165 Clanton Terrace

2165 Clanton Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2165 Clanton Terrace, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have any available units?
2165 Clanton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2165 Clanton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2165 Clanton Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2165 Clanton Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2165 Clanton Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace offer parking?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have a pool?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2165 Clanton Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2165 Clanton Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College