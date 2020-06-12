/
2 bedroom apartments
407 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2168 Doris Drive
2168 Doris Drive, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Panthersville
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
413 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2110 Dellwood Place
2110 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
975 sqft
This beautiful home was recently re-finished and comes with gorgeous hardwood floors. It has a beautiful leafy green lawn and a short walk to Glenwood Park, as well as nearby shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Panthersville
East Atlanta
5 Units Available
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1185 sqft
Wonderful community with gardens, outdoor swimming pool and extravagant common areas. Apartments have in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Quick access to I-20.
Reynoldstown
39 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
24 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Inman Park
16 Units Available
Ayla
44 Krog St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
1206 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via schedule appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us to schedule yours today!br/> Live the life at Ayla - the ultimate Krog destination.
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
857 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
32 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Avondale Estates
17 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
East Atlanta
19 Units Available
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1146 sqft
Located near the Botanical Gardens, Atlanta Aquarium and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luxurious interiors with French doors, hardwood floors and open floor plans. In-home washers and dryers provided. Contemporary finishes.
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1070 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
