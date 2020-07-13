154 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panthersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2281 Tarian Drive
2281 Tarian Drive, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1732 sqft
A Charming 1 1/2 Story, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath Home. A Wonderful Home for Entertaining! Nice Interior Finishes, Paint Colors, flooring. Formal Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, White Cabinets, and Solid Surface Counters.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2702 Norma Circle
2702 Norma Circle, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1358 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2628 Sherlock Drive
2628 Sherlock Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Classic 4 sided brick split level home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen with ceramic tile floors, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, large living room, hardwood flooring, split bedroom plan, family room with walk out to patio, freshly
Results within 1 mile of Panthersville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
2086 sqft
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space! This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program. Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020. Park in your garage and walk into this single floor home with large back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2361 Collier Drive
2361 Collier Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1331 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2521 Fontaine Cir
2521 Fontaine Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Wow! What an amazing price for an amazing property. Located near I-20 and I-285 EAST this home offers both the tranquility of the suburbs with quick and easy access to the city and local highways.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Parker
2352 Scotty Circle
2352 Scotty Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1010 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2531 Brentwood Court
2531 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2191 Greystone Way
2191 Greystone Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1053 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2403 Ousley Court
2403 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Stunning reno in Decatur. Mid-century brick with gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and granite cabinets. Modern tile floors, textured subway tile backsplash, neutral colors, and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2239 Pinewood Drive
2239 Pinewood Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1342 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2080 Dellwood Place
2080 Dellwood Place, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
916 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
532 Avondale Hill
532 Avondale Hills Dr, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2899 sqft
Brand New Home for rent with one of the best location, walking distance to Marta train station, 4 miles to Emory Hospital, 7.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gresham Park
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard. One car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
McAfee
2192 Miriam Lane
2192 Miriam Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1080 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of Panthersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
31 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
173 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,325
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
84 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
City Guide for Panthersville, GA

No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Panthersville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panthersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

