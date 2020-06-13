137 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA with balcony

No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more