137 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2657 Bull Run Drive
2657 Bull Run Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2035 sqft
Spacious Brick Home with hardwood floors. Tile in kitchen & freshly painted inside. Available August 1. Located on the Marta Bus line and less than 5 mins to I 20 and shopping venues.

Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2401 Mills Bend
2401 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Do not miss this beautiful two-story 3BR 2.5BA home located in Decatur. You will love the spacious floor plan and updated interior finishes.
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
$
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,480
1624 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.

Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.

McAfee
1 Unit Available
2753 Wedgewood Terrace
2753 Wedgewood Terrace, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1275 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Reynoldstown
40 Units Available
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,265
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
City Guide for Panthersville, GA

No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Panthersville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Panthersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

