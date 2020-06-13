137 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA with balcony
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 2
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 84
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 47
No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.
The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Panthersville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.