387 Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA with hardwood floors

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
3330 Flat Shoals Road
3330 Flat Shoals Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1266 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT! This Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a Large Wooded Lot is a MUST SEE!! Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Spacious Kitchen, Mud Room and So Much Storage! Master Suite Features a Full Bath with Mahogany Vanity and Extra

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Panthersville
2628 Sherlock Drive
2628 Sherlock Drive, Panthersville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Classic 4 sided brick split level home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen with ceramic tile floors, gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator, large living room, hardwood flooring, split bedroom plan, family room with walk out to patio, freshly
Results within 1 mile of Panthersville

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Parker
1956 Joseph Court
1956 Joseph Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
2234 sqft
Spacious 4BR 2BA brick split level home features hardwood floors and an oversized great room! The lower level walkout basement is a great place to relax inside while the large level backyard is a wonderful space for recreation with family, friends
Results within 5 miles of Panthersville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:26 AM
3 Units Available
Edgewood
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:09 AM
111 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1228 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Reynoldstown
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
An uber-modern apartment block, close to Atlanta's world-famous cultural attractions. Residents can relax on the building's rooftop terrace and take in views of downtown or work out in the fitness center. Rooms have air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
23 Units Available
Inman Park
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,560
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Little Five Points
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1432 sqft
Located in Little Five Points near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, this community was constructed in a historic school building. It stays true to the original architecture and offers a pool, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
95 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
21 Units Available
Grant Park
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1170 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
22 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
149 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,358
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
52 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Modera Reynoldstown
780 Memorial Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
There’s an undeniable vibe you get when you enter Modera Reynoldstown. It’s the life of the party, a serene oasis, and a creative expression, all in one.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
Inman Park
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,501
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,702
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1258 sqft
Conveniently located in Inman Park on the Atlanta Beltline. Pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, gym, clubhouse and business center. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
5 Units Available
Decatur Heights
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
37 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,345
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,109
1247 sqft
At Alta Dairies, we know greatness when we see it. That’s why we took a beautiful vintage dairy plant built in 1945 and turned it into a multipurpose community in the heart of Atlanta, GA.
City Guide for Panthersville, GA

No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Panthersville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Panthersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

