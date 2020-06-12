/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:24 PM
298 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2657 Bull Run Drive
2657 Bull Run Drive, Panthersville, GA
Spacious Brick Home with hardwood floors. Tile in kitchen & freshly painted inside. Available August 1. Located on the Marta Bus line and less than 5 mins to I 20 and shopping venues.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2702 Norma Circle
2702 Norma Circle, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1358 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
3111 Flat Shoals Road
3111 Flat Shoals Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1222 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2683 Terratim Lane
2683 Terratim Lane, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Panthersville
1 Unit Available
2275 Clifton Springs Road
2275 Clifton Springs Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
**VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Panthersville
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
3018 Meadowview Drive SE
3018 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2392 Hopewell Lane
2392 Hopewell Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1231 sqft
***Available Now.*** Lovely 3BR 1.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2860 Gresham Rd SE
2860 Gresham Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
2860 Gresham Rd SE Available 06/21/20 East Atlanta/Gresham Park Ranch - Charming 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath home on a large lot. Features updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, carpet, plumbing, and stainless-steel appliances. Nice size yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE Available 07/11/20 Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Shauna) TBD Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2898 Vining Ridge Ter
2898 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1490 sqft
MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! Well cared for property to call home! Elegant dining room with rich hardwood floors and upgraded wall trim. Cozy living room with fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2695 Rockdale Drive
2695 Rockdale Drive, Gresham Park, GA
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 4BR 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3141 Bellgreen Way
3141 Bellgreen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1408 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Parker
1 Unit Available
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court
2860 Cocklebur Cove Court, DeKalb County, GA
4bd Home For Rent In Decatur With Potential 5th Bd If You Need The Space! This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program or any Subsidised Housing Voucher Program. Light, Bright And Open Two Story Brick-frame Traditional.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2522 Brentwood Court
2522 Brentwood Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1192 sqft
This Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath is a MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout and ceiling fans. Bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, large backyard with wooden deck. Schedule a tour to view at www.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2375 Ousley Court
2375 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1014 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
3065 Glendale Court
3065 Glendale Court, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1230 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Chandler
1 Unit Available
3553 Oregon Trail
3553 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1781 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVEIN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwood flooring throughout and lots of window light! Pull up and into the covered two-car carport with access into this comfortable home! Tiled
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
3031 Chaffey Circle
3031 Chaffey Circle, DeKalb County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
McAfee
1 Unit Available
2069 Bixler Circle
2069 Bixler Circle, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
** Property is currently occupied - Please Do Not Disturb the residents.** Great Renovation on private corner lot across from green space.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
2884 Meadowview Drive
2884 Meadowview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Cozy all brick ranch home is located just minutes away from Gresham Park.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Gresham Park
1 Unit Available
3168 Cherry Valley Dr.
3168 Cherry Valley Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1600 sqft
***Requirements*** -Dekalb Housing Vouchers Only-Verifiable Rental History -No Prior Evictions -No tenant portion balances - Application Fee $40 APPLY at www.gopropertiesgo.com
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Parker
1 Unit Available
1896 Shawn Wayne Ct
1896 Shawn Wayne Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1360 sqft
Convenience Galore! 2 miles from I-20 and across the street from WalMart! Spacious, freshly painted end-unit with an unfinished basement! Washer and Dryer and new range included. Nice front and back yard. Charming gas log fireplace in family room.
