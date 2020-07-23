117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 2
1 of 16
1 of 5
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 43
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 40
1 of 84
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 18
No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.
The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more
Finding an apartment in Panthersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.