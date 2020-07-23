Apartment List
117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Panthersville, GA

Finding an apartment in Panthersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Panthersville
3330 Flat Shoals Road
3330 Flat Shoals Road, Panthersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1266 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT! This Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a Large Wooded Lot is a MUST SEE!! Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Spacious Kitchen, Mud Room and So Much Storage! Master Suite Features a Full Bath with Mahogany Vanity and Extra
Results within 1 mile of Panthersville
4 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
463 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.

1 Unit Available
Parker
1956 Joseph Court
1956 Joseph Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
2234 sqft
Spacious 4BR 2BA brick split level home features hardwood floors and an oversized great room! The lower level walkout basement is a great place to relax inside while the large level backyard is a wonderful space for recreation with family, friends

1 Unit Available
Parker
1660 Valencia Road
1660 Valencia Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1571 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
3243 Sugar Creek Trace SE
3243 Sugar Creek Falls Trace Southeast, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1215 sqft
Great neighborhood and home - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Saturday, July 18, 2020 @ 2:00- 2:45 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 @ 2:00- 2:45 pm Plan ahead! Tenant moving out July 1, 2020 so will be available for move in by July 11, 2020.

1 Unit Available
McAfee
3141 Bellgreen Way
3141 Bellgreen Way, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1408 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
Chandler
3537 Oregon Trail
3537 Oregon Trail, Candler-McAfee, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Panthersville
44 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
26 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
3 Units Available
Edgewood
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
Located near the Reynoldstown/Edgewood neighborhood, 1209 gives you swift access to the Beltline which is great for biking and walking.
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
111 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,440
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1228 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule a self-guided or in-person tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
175 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Reynoldstown
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
An uber-modern apartment block, close to Atlanta's world-famous cultural attractions. Residents can relax on the building's rooftop terrace and take in views of downtown or work out in the fitness center. Rooms have air conditioning.
28 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$944
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
11 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
22 Units Available
Reynoldstown
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,220
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1132 sqft
Along Route 23, studio, one- and two-bedroom urban apartment units are pet-friendly with spacious floor plans. This green community features amenities including a gym, courtyard, fire pit and pool.
19 Units Available
Grant Park
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
15 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
23 Units Available
Inman Park
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,560
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1258 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
16 Units Available
Little Five Points
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,465
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1432 sqft
Located in Little Five Points near the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA station, this community was constructed in a historic school building. It stays true to the original architecture and offers a pool, clubhouse and gym.
95 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
City Guide for Panthersville, GA

No kitties here: Despite the name, you won't find any wild panthers in Panthersville, unless you count the students and athletes at nearby Georgia State University.

The name of this small neighborhood in southeastern DeKalb County predates the university by a good 50 years but does nothing to end the debate on which came first: GSU Panthers or Panthersville? Whichever side you're on, if you want to "bring it on down to Panthersville" (Timberlake style or otherwise), you'll find many places to rent within this 3.7-square-mile community. More than 40% of the homes in the area are rentals, and while there are relatively few apartment complexes for a town so close to a large city like Atlanta, there are ample options for house-dwellers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Panthersville, GA

Finding an apartment in Panthersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

