North Druid Hills, GA
997 Burton Dr NE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 8:35 AM

997 Burton Dr NE

997 Burton Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

997 Burton Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Shown by appointment only. Available for move-in mid March. Right around the corner from Emory, this beautifully updated home is the perfect combination of old and new. The well appointed, modern kitchen is a must in this day and age, but the style of the mid 50's is what makes this house so special. The contemporary feel of the main floor is accentuated by the vaulted pinewood ceiling and asymmetry of the picture window in the living room along with the wrought iron banisters. The open feeling between the upper levels is made possible by the supporting columns. The bright, airy kitchen with it's granite counters and slate floor has plenty of storage. The hardwoods throughout the house are gleaming and the designer colors add so much to this architectural gem. There is a wonderful bedroom with a full en suite bathroom on the lower level, however, this spacious room has no closet. There is also a stackable washer/dryer provided for your use. Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance. Small dogs allowed with $250 pet fee. Larger dogs may be considered. No aggressive breeds. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 997 Burton Dr NE have any available units?
997 Burton Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 997 Burton Dr NE have?
Some of 997 Burton Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 997 Burton Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
997 Burton Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 997 Burton Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 997 Burton Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 997 Burton Dr NE offers parking.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 997 Burton Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE have a pool?
No, 997 Burton Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 997 Burton Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 997 Burton Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 997 Burton Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 997 Burton Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
