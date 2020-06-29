997 Burton Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Shown by appointment only. Available for move-in mid March. Right around the corner from Emory, this beautifully updated home is the perfect combination of old and new. The well appointed, modern kitchen is a must in this day and age, but the style of the mid 50's is what makes this house so special. The contemporary feel of the main floor is accentuated by the vaulted pinewood ceiling and asymmetry of the picture window in the living room along with the wrought iron banisters. The open feeling between the upper levels is made possible by the supporting columns. The bright, airy kitchen with it's granite counters and slate floor has plenty of storage. The hardwoods throughout the house are gleaming and the designer colors add so much to this architectural gem. There is a wonderful bedroom with a full en suite bathroom on the lower level, however, this spacious room has no closet. There is also a stackable washer/dryer provided for your use. Tenants responsible for lawn maintenance. Small dogs allowed with $250 pet fee. Larger dogs may be considered. No aggressive breeds. No cats.