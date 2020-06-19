All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated May 28 2020 at 3:06 PM

2310 Westchester Ridge

2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast · (770) 641-8090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in. Granite, stainless appls, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, washer / dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, huge private 1 car garage w/tons of storage plus addtl assigned parking space, huge closets, nice outside balcony. Perfect roommate plan w/BRs on opposite sides. Beautiful gated condo community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, etc). Washer and dryer are included. This complex is individually owned condos; Very few rentals. Pets are welcomed with reasonable pet deposit. Call for 24 hour recorded message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have any available units?
2310 Westchester Ridge has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2310 Westchester Ridge have?
Some of 2310 Westchester Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Westchester Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Westchester Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Westchester Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Westchester Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Westchester Ridge does offer parking.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2310 Westchester Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Westchester Ridge has a pool.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have accessible units?
No, 2310 Westchester Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Westchester Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 2310 Westchester Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 2310 Westchester Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

