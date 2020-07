Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

Great condo in an awesome location. Clean and ready to move in. Granite counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, nice ceiling fans, hardwood floors in living room and 2 dedicated parking spots completes this package. Enjoy this beautiful gated community with amenities like none other including pool, tennis, fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, and on site property manager.