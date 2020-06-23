All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2039 Briarcliff Rd

2039 Briarcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Briarcliff Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom/1.5 bath with vanity sink in master bedroom.
Washer/dryer connections and large fenced-in private patio.
Laminate wood floors and fully equipped kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have any available units?
2039 Briarcliff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 2039 Briarcliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Briarcliff Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Briarcliff Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd offer parking?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have a pool?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 Briarcliff Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 Briarcliff Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
