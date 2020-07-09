All apartments in North Druid Hills
1916 Townsend Court NE

1916 Townsend Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Townsend Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
LUXURY IN-TOWN, WALKABLE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO EMORY, CDC, TOCO HILLS SHOPPING CENTER AND MUCH MORE. This Luxury townhouse has loads of upgrades. The ARLINGTON floor plan features espresso cabinets with white Quartz countertops atop an oversize island in the kitchen. The Linear fireplace with polished marble tile surround will make a beautiful focal point in the Family Room. Separated dining room with large pantry. Master bath features an oversize spa style shower and dual vanity with undermount sinks. Vacant and Move in ready on June 2, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have any available units?
1916 Townsend Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1916 Townsend Court NE have?
Some of 1916 Townsend Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Townsend Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Townsend Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Townsend Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Townsend Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Townsend Court NE offers parking.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Townsend Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have a pool?
No, 1916 Townsend Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1916 Townsend Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Townsend Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1916 Townsend Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1916 Townsend Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.

