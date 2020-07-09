1916 Townsend Court NE

Amenities

LUXURY IN-TOWN, WALKABLE COMMUNITY. CLOSE TO EMORY, CDC, TOCO HILLS SHOPPING CENTER AND MUCH MORE. This Luxury townhouse has loads of upgrades. The ARLINGTON floor plan features espresso cabinets with white Quartz countertops atop an oversize island in the kitchen. The Linear fireplace with polished marble tile surround will make a beautiful focal point in the Family Room. Separated dining room with large pantry. Master bath features an oversize spa style shower and dual vanity with undermount sinks. Vacant and Move in ready on June 2, 2020