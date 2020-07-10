All apartments in North Druid Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1901 Lavista Road

1901 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

1901 Lavista Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Baltimore Acres

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Brick ranch in great location; close to Emory, CDC, Shopping, Schools and more. Large kitchen; and hardwood floors throughout
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 Lavista Road have any available units?
1901 Lavista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1901 Lavista Road currently offering any rent specials?
1901 Lavista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 Lavista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1901 Lavista Road is pet friendly.
Does 1901 Lavista Road offer parking?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not offer parking.
Does 1901 Lavista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 Lavista Road have a pool?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not have a pool.
Does 1901 Lavista Road have accessible units?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 Lavista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 Lavista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 Lavista Road does not have units with air conditioning.

