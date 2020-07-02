1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great quiet neighborhood near I-85, Emory, CDC, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Target, Grocery, Bank, and Buckhead. This contemporary newer construction rebuilt in 2013 has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan.Great room with 20 foot ceiling, stone fireplace, large windows that allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen with island, granite countertops, & stainless appliances including gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Deck off of kitchen that opens to a private backyard.