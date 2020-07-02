All apartments in North Druid Hills
Find more places like 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Druid Hills, GA
/
1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE

1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Briarcliff Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great quiet neighborhood near I-85, Emory, CDC, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Target, Grocery, Bank, and Buckhead. This contemporary newer construction rebuilt in 2013 has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan.Great room with 20 foot ceiling, stone fireplace, large windows that allow for lots of natural light. Kitchen with island, granite countertops, & stainless appliances including gas stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Deck off of kitchen that opens to a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have any available units?
1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have?
Some of 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE currently offering any rent specials?
1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE pet-friendly?
No, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE offer parking?
Yes, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE offers parking.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have a pool?
No, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE does not have a pool.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have accessible units?
No, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1758 Beacon Hill Boulevard NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329

Similar Pages

North Druid Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Druid Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Druid Hills Apartments with PoolNorth Druid Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Druid Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA
Fayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavista ParkBriarcliff Heights
Woodland HillsMerry Hills
Green Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College