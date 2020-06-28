1704 Summit Glen Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329 Green Hills
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenience Galore! Gorgeous Executive Home. 4 side brick, with awesome views of Atlanta. 1 mile from I-85, and access to CDC, Emory, and the VA. 1 bed/full bath and living area with separate entrance in basement.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have any available units?
1704 Summit Glen Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
Is 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Summit Glen Ln NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE offer parking?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have a pool?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Summit Glen Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.