1448 N Amanda Circle NE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

1448 N Amanda Circle NE

1448 North Amanda Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1448 North Amanda Circle Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Briarcliff Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautifully renovated brick ranch w/easy access to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur, restaurants & shopping. Well maintained, never rented before, long term owner occupant. Separate dining and family room, 2 bedrooms plus office/guest bedroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, connected to beautiful screened sun room overlooking private fenced backyard. Basement offers additional storage space, one car port and long driveway. The property can be rented furnished and unfurnished, please see private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have any available units?
1448 N Amanda Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have?
Some of 1448 N Amanda Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 N Amanda Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1448 N Amanda Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 N Amanda Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 N Amanda Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 N Amanda Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

