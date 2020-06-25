All apartments in North Druid Hills
1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E.

1436 Westchester Ridge Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Green Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
JUST REDUCED! Great Emory/CDC Location - One Bedroom with Loft in the beautiful Enclave @ Briarcliff Condominium Community!
North Druid Hills and Briarcliff Road. Short drive to I-85, Buckhead, and downtown. Convenient to Emory, CDC, and Brookhaven!

This open floor plan's kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, micro wave/vent hood, and pantry. Beautiful black granite counter tops and white cabinets!

The Living Room features high vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and French door leading onto a balcony with storage room, great for morning coffee! The stairs lead up to the Loft! Great for an office/computer or guest bedroom! This area features cable connections and closet!

This spacious bath features a soaking tub/shower and large vanity, conveniently located just off the hall. Great for guests and so close to the Master Bedroom.This hall also features a laundry closet with washer and dryer furnished. Also in this hall is your huge closet! Next you'll walk into your Master bedroom featuring an entire wall of windows, lots of natural light! and a French door leading out onto your balcony, perfect for that evening glass of wine!

This beautiful Gated community features Fantastic amenities - Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Conference Center, Movie Theater, and BBQ area!

(RLNE4646768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have any available units?
1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have?
Some of 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. offer parking?
No, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have a pool?
Yes, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. has a pool.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have accessible units?
No, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
