1436 Westchester Ridge, N.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

JUST REDUCED! Great Emory/CDC Location - One Bedroom with Loft in the beautiful Enclave @ Briarcliff Condominium Community!

North Druid Hills and Briarcliff Road. Short drive to I-85, Buckhead, and downtown. Convenient to Emory, CDC, and Brookhaven!



This open floor plan's kitchen features stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range, micro wave/vent hood, and pantry. Beautiful black granite counter tops and white cabinets!



The Living Room features high vaulted ceiling with ceiling fan and French door leading onto a balcony with storage room, great for morning coffee! The stairs lead up to the Loft! Great for an office/computer or guest bedroom! This area features cable connections and closet!



This spacious bath features a soaking tub/shower and large vanity, conveniently located just off the hall. Great for guests and so close to the Master Bedroom.This hall also features a laundry closet with washer and dryer furnished. Also in this hall is your huge closet! Next you'll walk into your Master bedroom featuring an entire wall of windows, lots of natural light! and a French door leading out onto your balcony, perfect for that evening glass of wine!



This beautiful Gated community features Fantastic amenities - Pool, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Conference Center, Movie Theater, and BBQ area!



(RLNE4646768)