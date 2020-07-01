1307 Westchester Ridge NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

(Prop #37) - Wonderful condo with everything you're looking for: Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, microwave, refrig w/ice maker, W/D in the unit, ceiling fan, hardwood flrs, secured/assigned/covered parking space, lots of closet and storage space, nice private balcony. Absolutely beautiful gated community built in 2002 offers all the amenities you could want (resort style pool, tennis court, large fitness center, theater room, clubhouse, on-site property manager, walking trails, etc). Easy access to all the amenities from this condo in the main building.