1261 Kingsley Circle NE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

1261 Kingsley Circle NE

1261 Kingsley Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1261 Kingsley Circle Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex in Lavista Park. Front tiled sitting porch, large living/dining room combination with coat closet and 2 piece crown molding. Retro kitchen with white metal cabinets, formica tops, breakfast bar, pine flooring, and French door to newly surfaced deck. 2 corner bedrooms with 3 windows, fan/lights, and hardwood floors. Bath with nicely tiled surround and linen closet. 1 car drive-under garage with great storage area. Additional off-street parking space and on-street parking. Full size washer/dryer included and located in garage. Close to Emory, CDC and I85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have any available units?
1261 Kingsley Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have?
Some of 1261 Kingsley Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 Kingsley Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1261 Kingsley Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 Kingsley Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE offers parking.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1261 Kingsley Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1261 Kingsley Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
