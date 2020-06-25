1261 Kingsley Circle NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Duplex in Lavista Park. Front tiled sitting porch, large living/dining room combination with coat closet and 2 piece crown molding. Retro kitchen with white metal cabinets, formica tops, breakfast bar, pine flooring, and French door to newly surfaced deck. 2 corner bedrooms with 3 windows, fan/lights, and hardwood floors. Bath with nicely tiled surround and linen closet. 1 car drive-under garage with great storage area. Additional off-street parking space and on-street parking. Full size washer/dryer included and located in garage. Close to Emory, CDC and I85.