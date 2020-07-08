1143 Sheridan Court NE

Amenities

LaVista Park Cape Cod inspired Luxury Home features quality materials and finishes and features a NO-maintenance nature preserve on .4 acre. Cedar shake on 4 sides, this timeless beauty features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors on main, living room with fireplace, kitchen open to keeping room with second fireplace. Oversized Master Bedroom with built-in vanity area,over sized shower/frameless glass, jetted tub, double vanity. All closets outfitted w/California Closets. Finished Terrace with WINE CELLAR, TREX Deck, and patio overlook incredible park like setting.