North Druid Hills, GA
1143 Sheridan Court NE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

1143 Sheridan Court NE

1143 Sheridan Road · No Longer Available
Location

1143 Sheridan Road, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Lavista Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LaVista Park Cape Cod inspired Luxury Home features quality materials and finishes and features a NO-maintenance nature preserve on .4 acre. Cedar shake on 4 sides, this timeless beauty features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors on main, living room with fireplace, kitchen open to keeping room with second fireplace. Oversized Master Bedroom with built-in vanity area,over sized shower/frameless glass, jetted tub, double vanity. All closets outfitted w/California Closets. Finished Terrace with WINE CELLAR, TREX Deck, and patio overlook incredible park like setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have any available units?
1143 Sheridan Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Druid Hills, GA.
What amenities does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have?
Some of 1143 Sheridan Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1143 Sheridan Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Sheridan Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Sheridan Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Sheridan Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1143 Sheridan Court NE offers parking.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Sheridan Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have a pool?
No, 1143 Sheridan Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1143 Sheridan Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1143 Sheridan Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Sheridan Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Sheridan Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.

