Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:59 PM

1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast

1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast · (678) 390-3100
Location

1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away. This house features all new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms and wood floors throughout the entire home. Bedrooms feature large closets and plenty of light through large picture windows. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and connects to the large deck outside that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is a chef's dream with large counter spaces and a gas range. 1000 sq ft basement is perfect for setting up a workshop and can handle all your storage needs. Back yard is fully fenced and both front and back landscaping is included in your rent. Short walk to Briar Vista Elementary and friendly neighbors make this more than a rental...this is a home.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Lawn care included with rent. Gas water heater and Central cooling.

Pets Welcome! (Under 30 lbs).

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have any available units?
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have?
Some of 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast offer parking?
No, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have a pool?
No, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
