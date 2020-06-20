1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast

Amenities

New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away. This house features all new kitchen, new appliances, new bathrooms and wood floors throughout the entire home. Bedrooms feature large closets and plenty of light through large picture windows. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and connects to the large deck outside that is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is a chef's dream with large counter spaces and a gas range. 1000 sq ft basement is perfect for setting up a workshop and can handle all your storage needs. Back yard is fully fenced and both front and back landscaping is included in your rent. Short walk to Briar Vista Elementary and friendly neighbors make this more than a rental...this is a home.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Lawn care included with rent. Gas water heater and Central cooling.



Pets Welcome! (Under 30 lbs).



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.