Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1053 Vista Trl
1053 Vista Trail Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Druid Hills
See all
Woodland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
1053 Vista Trail Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Woodland Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1053 Vista Trl have any available units?
1053 Vista Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Druid Hills, GA
.
What amenities does 1053 Vista Trl have?
Some of 1053 Vista Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1053 Vista Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Vista Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Vista Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Vista Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Druid Hills
.
Does 1053 Vista Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Vista Trl offers parking.
Does 1053 Vista Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Vista Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Vista Trl have a pool?
No, 1053 Vista Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Vista Trl have accessible units?
No, 1053 Vista Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Vista Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 Vista Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Vista Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Vista Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
