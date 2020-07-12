/
/
/
leafmore creek park hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:36 PM
414 Apartments for rent in Leafmore - Creek Park Hill, North Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
22 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1379 Nalley Cr
1379 Nalley Circle, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Brick Ranch Home Located on large Corner Lot - With Private Garden - Minutes from Emory and Atlanta - Located in Leafmore-Creek Park Hill Subdivision This 3 bedroom brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from Emory University.
1 of 21
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1512 Knollwood Terrace
1512 Knollwood Terrace, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1841 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
25 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
39 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Lawrenceville Highway
2400 Lawrenceville Highway, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1520 sqft
Townhouse condominium, with close proximity to your everyday needs, malls shopping groceries and restaurants. 3 spacious rooms with beautiful bathrooms and both have jacuzzi.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
737 Sunnybrook Drive
737 Sunnybrook Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
move in ready rental in hot Medlock Park. Both bathrooms have been renovated, updated kitchen & new flooring in the in-law-suite area., great room mate layout with separate in-law suite.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2823 Ponderosa Circle
2823 Ponderosa Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
This beautifully updated ranch has space for everyone with 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor as well as another bedroom and storage space in the basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1472 Fama Dr
1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
650 Wendan Drive
650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2011 sqft
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1563 Richard Stokes Dr
1563 Richard Stokes Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3502 sqft
Spacious Ranch in very desirable Oak Grove/Decatur. This well kept home features 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on main level with 1 bed/1bath in partially finished basement. Large Kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
58 Units Available
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
Situated in the heart of the action, a life of luxury awaits you at 32Hundred Lenox.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
78 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,051
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
57 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
30 Units Available
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1471 sqft
Tuscany at Lindbergh Apartments offer high-end updates like crown molding, farmhouse wood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and modern countertops. Conveniently located near access to MARTA trains.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,406
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1136 sqft
Within minutes of Georgia State Route 400, I-85 and PATH400. Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern interior finishes, gourmet kitchens and spacious closets. Residents have access to a sky lounge, saltwater pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1275 sqft
Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, and Brookhaven MARTA Station are near this property. Community amenities include an on-site yoga studio, fitness center, and swimming pool. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Wheelchair-accessible rooms are available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
38 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,194
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAChamblee, GAAvondale Estates, GA