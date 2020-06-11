Amenities

2943 Haralson Rd Available 11/03/19 FURNISHED: NEW Modern Luxury Ranch Style 3-Bdrm Home with Hot Tub & Pool! - This property is being offered as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on timing of the year. FOR QUESTIONS PLEASE CLICK ON: www.vrbo.com/1544639 to submit an inquiry with your detailed question, for a viewing, for pricing, availability, and/or booking requests.



Welcome to the listing of our beautiful Haralson property!



Haralson is a modern, beautiful and newly renovated fully furnished ranch style home, located in a quiet neighborhood in Decatur GA. This property is very convenient and centrally located inside the perimeter (ITP) right off the major 285 Highway leading to the airport and around Atlanta. It is less than a 30 minute-drive to most of Atlantas hot spots and restaurants in Midtown and Buckhead, and major attractions in Downtown where you can find the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, CNN Center, Georgia World Congress Center, and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



This is a 3 Bedroom (4 Beds = 6 mattresses) home with 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Kitchen with Office Area, Dining Room, and Laundry Area. It also has a very large private backyard with a huge 14-foot deck overlooking it, 2 additional decks on the side and front, a BBQ gas grill as well as a large 8-person Hot Tub and a private semi-inground pool with pool deck, perfect for outdoor entertaining. This property sleeps 8 people.



This spacious home features:



1 Master King Bedroom with TV and Full Master Bathroom (with a walk-in shower with glass doors)

1 additional Queen Bedroom with TV

1 additional Bedroom with 2 Bunk Beds (each with Full mattress on the bottom and Twin on top)

1 Full Hallway Bathroom (with a walk-in shower with glass doors)

Living Room with TV and electric fireplace

Kitchen with island and new stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile back splash

Office area in Kitchen with desk, office chair and lamp

Dining Room off the Kitchen

Laundry Closet with washer and dryer

Beautiful LVP floors all throughout

3 decks, one on the front, one on the side, and a huge deck with outdoor furniture and a BBQ gas grill overlooking the backyard

Large fully fenced-in private Backyard with Hot Tub and private pool with pool deck and lounge chairs (only in summer season). The SWIMMING POOL is only open in the summer months from the last weekend of April until the last weekend of September and is not heated. HOT TUB is open all year long. Please note that the pool is a semi-inground pool that is quite large at 18 feet by 30 feet, and 4.5 feet deep. It feels and operates just like a standard pool and is made of the highest quality material and liner in the industry to provide an experience similar to a standard inground pool. By having a large deck built right up to the edge of the pool, guests enjoy and have the same experience and look of an inground pool.



All Bedrooms include comfortable beds with bedding and 1 set of clean linens for each bed, a nightstand, nightstand lamp, dresser and/or closet to store your clothes during your stay. Clean bath towels & wash cloths (1 per guest) as well as hand towels are provided in each bathroom. The full Kitchen is equipped with all basic dishware, pots & pans, silverware and utensils. Kitchen appliances include microwave, tea pot, standard electric Coffee Maker, etc. (NO pantry items or condiments included due to Food&Drug Regulations). There are comfortable couches, dining table & chairs, and more. There are 3 Smart TVs with Basic Cable (1 in Living Room, 1 in Master Bedroom, 1 in Queen Bedroom) as well as 1 DVR, and 1 DVD player at the property. Free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet are provided as well as an office area with desk, office chair and lamp. A washer and dryer are included as well as an iron, ironing board and 1 hair dryer. A LIMITED starter supply of trash liners, dish soap, dishwasher detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, shampoo & body wash, laundry pods, dryer sheets and disinfecting wipes are provided. The BBQ gas grill has a propane tank & BBQ tools provided. The private backyard with its features is perfect for outdoor entertaining.



This property is very unique because while its located in the city, it is on a huge lot with a very large backyard, serene and surrounded with a lot of trees and extra long fences, which make the backyard, pool and deck area completely private with no visibility from the outside or neighbors. There's been significant investment to make this a peaceful and resort/like experience with total privacy.



Please note that pets are strictly NOT ALLOWED for reservations of less than 30 nights. Pets can get authorized for reservations of 30+ nights with explicit approval by the Management Company in writing prior to arrival; a Pet Fee of $200/pet (non-refundable) as well as a higher Refundable Damage Deposit, current vaccination reports and additional acceptance of our Pet Rules are required. Any evidence of unapproved pets will result in the forfeiture of the Refundable Damage Deposit.



Whether this will be a family vacation, a business trip, or just a convenient home to visit the surrounding area, our Haralson home offers an excellent and comfortable stay in Atlanta. Please inquire with your requested dates in order to receive availability and pricing information.



Please note that rates include all Utilities and Property Services (Water, Power, Gas, Sewer, Trash Service, Cable TV, High Speed Internet, Landscaping, and Pool/Hot Tub Service (if applicable), an estimated value of $400 - $600 per month).



Thank you for inquiring and we look forward to hosting you in our home. Feel free to check out our other listings as well.



