2839 Country Squire Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

(GOTTA CUT LOOSE) FOOTLOOSE - Kenny Loggins. JACK, STEP BACK and KICK OFF YOUR SUNDAY SHOES as you vision your beautiful new North Decatur Home. Now is the time to CUT LOOSE AND FLY your creativity through the multiple living and dining areas of this house featuring new hardwood floors, as well as new exterior and interior paint. PLEASE, LOUISE, what a location! Nestled in an active, fun neighborhood on a quiet street, this house has easy access to schools, 285, the PATH, downtown Decatur and all the shopping/dining. Just LOOSE THE BLUES AND CUT FOOTLOOSE!