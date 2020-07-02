All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:56 AM

2839 Country Squire Lane

2839 Country Squire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Country Squire Lane, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
(GOTTA CUT LOOSE) FOOTLOOSE - Kenny Loggins. JACK, STEP BACK and KICK OFF YOUR SUNDAY SHOES as you vision your beautiful new North Decatur Home. Now is the time to CUT LOOSE AND FLY your creativity through the multiple living and dining areas of this house featuring new hardwood floors, as well as new exterior and interior paint. PLEASE, LOUISE, what a location! Nestled in an active, fun neighborhood on a quiet street, this house has easy access to schools, 285, the PATH, downtown Decatur and all the shopping/dining. Just LOOSE THE BLUES AND CUT FOOTLOOSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have any available units?
2839 Country Squire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2839 Country Squire Lane have?
Some of 2839 Country Squire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 Country Squire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Country Squire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Country Squire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane offer parking?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have a pool?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have accessible units?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 Country Squire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 Country Squire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 Country Squire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

