Recently renovated home with a spacious living room, formal dining, and kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, and newer appliances. Oversized master bedroom with trey ceiling, and master bath with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. All refinished hardwood floors throughout the whole house with newer interior paint and two newer HVAC systems and water heater. walking distance to school and shops and near Emory and CDC. Homes shows well!