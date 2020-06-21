2440 Medlock Cmns

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.4 miles to Emory & in walking distance to Decatur Square, Glenlake Park, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Starbucks, LA Fitness & more! Upstairs, this distinctive John Willis home boasts a spacious luxury master suite with a relaxing sitting room & stone fireplace, oversized double vanity with granite countertops , huge walk-in closet & 2 additional large bedrooms that share a jack-and-fill bathroom. On the main floor you'll love the open floor plan & hardwood floors; large flowing kitchen with an abundance of beautifully stained cabinets overlooking the spacious eat-in area, a separate desk area, and generous pantry; warm living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, coffered ceilings, separate bar area, & surround sound; oversized dining room flanked by custom built-in bookshelves; convenient main floor bedroom with full bathroom; & access to the gorgeous screened-porch with fireplace, beadboard ceiling, & skylights. The fully finished terrace level is truly one-of-a-kind! Boasting 2 bedrooms, living room with tray ceiling, spacious kitchen with eat-in area, full-sized laundry, full bathroom, & a huge storage closet, this space is ideal for an in-law suite or au pair suite or simply as bonus space. The fenced backyard is easy to maintain and perfectly sized for children or pets. New interior paint, recent exterior paint & deck/porch stain, new carpet, new master bath countertops, repolished hardwoods, and more make this 6-bedroom/4bathroom/3 fireplace/2 car garage home in Fernbank elementary perfect for a quick and easy move-in!