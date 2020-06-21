All apartments in North Decatur
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:19 AM

2440 Medlock Cmns

2440 Medlock Commons · (404) 509-9933
Location

2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA 30030
Ridgeland Park

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 4418 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.4 miles to Emory & in walking distance to Decatur Square, Glenlake Park, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Starbucks, LA Fitness & more! Upstairs, this distinctive John Willis home boasts a spacious luxury master suite with a relaxing sitting room & stone fireplace, oversized double vanity with granite countertops , huge walk-in closet & 2 additional large bedrooms that share a jack-and-fill bathroom. On the main floor you'll love the open floor plan & hardwood floors; large flowing kitchen with an abundance of beautifully stained cabinets overlooking the spacious eat-in area, a separate desk area, and generous pantry; warm living room with gorgeous stone fireplace, coffered ceilings, separate bar area, & surround sound; oversized dining room flanked by custom built-in bookshelves; convenient main floor bedroom with full bathroom; & access to the gorgeous screened-porch with fireplace, beadboard ceiling, & skylights. The fully finished terrace level is truly one-of-a-kind! Boasting 2 bedrooms, living room with tray ceiling, spacious kitchen with eat-in area, full-sized laundry, full bathroom, & a huge storage closet, this space is ideal for an in-law suite or au pair suite or simply as bonus space. The fenced backyard is easy to maintain and perfectly sized for children or pets. New interior paint, recent exterior paint & deck/porch stain, new carpet, new master bath countertops, repolished hardwoods, and more make this 6-bedroom/4bathroom/3 fireplace/2 car garage home in Fernbank elementary perfect for a quick and easy move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have any available units?
2440 Medlock Cmns has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2440 Medlock Cmns have?
Some of 2440 Medlock Cmns's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 Medlock Cmns currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Medlock Cmns isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Medlock Cmns pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 Medlock Cmns is pet friendly.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Medlock Cmns does offer parking.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Medlock Cmns does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have a pool?
No, 2440 Medlock Cmns does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have accessible units?
No, 2440 Medlock Cmns does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2440 Medlock Cmns has units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Medlock Cmns have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Medlock Cmns does not have units with air conditioning.
