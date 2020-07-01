2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo only 10 minutes from Emory and CDC. Three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Separate living room and dining room or flex room, both generously sized. New flooring, paint, kitchen countertops, and washer & dryer. New fixtures throughout. Updated bathrooms. Master bedroom with masterbath. Light filled rooms. Lovely balcony, with steps down to backyard. Area for grill in backyard. Dogs allowed. One parking space comes with condo. Can use visitor parking. New Washer\Dryer and the refrigerator are included for tenant.