Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L

2394 Lawrenceville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2394 Lawrenceville Highway, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo only 10 minutes from Emory and CDC. Three large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Separate living room and dining room or flex room, both generously sized. New flooring, paint, kitchen countertops, and washer & dryer. New fixtures throughout. Updated bathrooms. Master bedroom with masterbath. Light filled rooms. Lovely balcony, with steps down to backyard. Area for grill in backyard. Dogs allowed. One parking space comes with condo. Can use visitor parking. New Washer\Dryer and the refrigerator are included for tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have any available units?
2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have?
Some of 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L currently offering any rent specials?
2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L is pet friendly.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L offer parking?
Yes, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L offers parking.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have a pool?
No, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L does not have a pool.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have accessible units?
No, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L does not have accessible units.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L has units with dishwashers.
Does 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L have units with air conditioning?
No, 2394 Lawrenceville Highway # L does not have units with air conditioning.

