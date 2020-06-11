2258 Sanford Road, North Decatur, GA 30033 Medlock Park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
internet access
4 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Decatur. The rent is $1800 if paid on the first. Please call Kevin at 404-513-8393 for a showing or ask questions. $45 application fee at northpointam.com Available now. Move in ready
Must have 3 x the rent in gross income Credit qualifications apply
(RLNE696320)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have any available units?
2258 Sanford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2258 Sanford Rd have?
Some of 2258 Sanford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Sanford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Sanford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.