2258 Sanford Rd
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:44 PM

2258 Sanford Rd

2258 Sanford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2258 Sanford Road, North Decatur, GA 30033
Medlock Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
4 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Decatur. The rent is $1800 if paid on the first. Please call Kevin at 404-513-8393 for a showing or ask questions. $45 application fee at northpointam.com Available now. Move in ready

Must have 3 x the rent in gross income
Credit qualifications apply

(RLNE696320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Sanford Rd have any available units?
2258 Sanford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2258 Sanford Rd have?
Some of 2258 Sanford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Sanford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Sanford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Sanford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Sanford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Sanford Rd offers parking.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 Sanford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have a pool?
No, 2258 Sanford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have accessible units?
No, 2258 Sanford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 Sanford Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Sanford Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2258 Sanford Rd has units with air conditioning.
